ICYMI: This Unexpected A$AP Ferg & Chance The Rapper Moment Was Everything

Pure #BlackBoyJoy... people hate to see it.

A$AP Ferg was just minding his business during an interview with Sway Calloway last week, talking about his waves and Diddy throwing freak nasty parties back in the day, when in walks Chance The Rapper and Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett.

What ensued was pure hilarity, with all three of the rappers hopping on the mic to freestyle. They had fun sifting their way through unwritten, off-the-dome rhymes, dropping a few gems that had the room shook.

At one point, Chance was rapping about Princess Meghan Markle, then spontaneously spit… “Usually they don’t want Black n*ggas with wives… and usually they don’t want Black n*ggas with lives!”

Watch Ferg’s entire interview up top, plus their joint freestyle at the 28:25 mark.

