Alexis Ohanian Subtly Shades His Wife’s “Rival” Maria Sharapova With The Perfect T-Shirt Selection

Serena Williams’ Husband Is Her Ultimate Supporter And The Best Troll

We all love Serena Williams, but her husband Alexis Ohanian is undoubtedly her biggest fan.

Even for people who don’t watch tennis, a majority of the world definitely know two things: that Serena is the GOAT, and that she has a longstanding “rivalry” with Maria Sharapova–despite the fact that the latter hasn’t beat Serena since 2004.

Throughout the years, both athletes have said some shady things about one another, but Sharapova is known for taking shots at Williams. Just a few years ago, in 2017, Maria released a memoir that focused a lot on her rival, at one point claiming that Serena hates her for being “skinny,” later calling her body, “intimidating”…even though Sharapova is actually 5 inches taller.

“I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon.”

“First of all, her physical presence is much stronger and bigger than you realize watching TV, She has thick arms and thick legs and is so intimidating and strong. And tall, really tall.”

Beside her history of not-so-subtly shading Serena, Maria also has a history of using some banned substances. Maria got a two-year ban from tennis in 2016 after she was caught using performance-enhancing drugs.

That brings us to present day, as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova faced off at the US Open on Monday, in their first match against each other in over 3 years. This also makes it their first match since Sharapova’s PED ban.

Serena’s husband Alexis was in the audience, of course, and when he arrived to the match, he was wearing a simple black jacket. But later on, sometime in the middle of the game, Ohanian unbuttoned his jacket to reveal a D.A.R.E. shirt underneath.

the second drag of the serena-sharapova match happened off the court, with @alexisohanian in a d.a.r.e shirt. 😩 if you know, you know. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/CbnVXUtdeF — get on the drums, ro (@oscar_pope) August 27, 2019

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, D.A.R.E. is the drug education program that almost every child of the ’90s was put through in school, mostly known for their famous slogan, “D.A.R.E. to keep kids off drugs.”

So, a shirt about keeping kids off drugs, Serena playing a match against someone who was recently banned for their drug usage….you see where we’re going with this.

With the undyingly petty support of her husband radiating from the stands, Serena won in two sets with a score of 6-1, 6-1 — which marks her 19th consecutive victory against Maria Sharapova.

The subtlest of drags are always the most efficient and Alexis’ T-shirt choice was a beautiful cherry on top for Serena’s win.

