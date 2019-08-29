Did You Notice? Michael Jackson’s Name Discreetly Removed From MTV’s Video Vanguard Award

Back in 1991, MTV renamed the Video Vanguard Award after Michael Jackson and now, 28 years later, they removed the late singer’s name without announcement.

“MTV did include Jackson’s name on a press release sent out to announce rapper Missy Elliott as this year’s Vanguard recipient — but other promos excluded his name,” Page Six states, adding “Elliott did mention him during her acceptance speech, saying, ‘The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,’ before thanking Janet Jackson for her friendship and inspiration.”

As you can see, via social media, there has been a lot of debate on Michael Jackson and how he should be remembered moving forward…

🙏🏾❤💯 Missy referring to it by it's proper name. The 'Michael Jackson' Video Vanguard Award. https://t.co/ce6PmBDlny — 💎🌻Midnight_August_Moon🌻💎 (@i_ndigosta3r777) August 27, 2019

Can we like… change the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award? Did we all watch the same documentary? — Rebecca King (@RebeccaKingNJ) August 27, 2019

MISSY SAID THE MICHAEL JACKSON VANGUARD AWARD 🗣💛 pic.twitter.com/tmEsYTgmJT — 𝒩𝓎𝓁𝒶 #JUSTICEFORMJ 💫 (@thrillerdayyss) August 27, 2019

MTV’s quiet change comes after HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, in which two men (and their families) came forward with accusations that they were abused by Michael Jackson as young boys. Michael Jackson would have been 61 years old today.