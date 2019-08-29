Press Play: Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas Star In ‘The Laundromat,’ ‘The Two Popes’ Gets A Trailer, And More

Iconic actors Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star in a new Netflix movie – The Two Popes, inspired by true events.

“From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of City of God, and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years,” a synopsis courtesy of Netflix reads. “Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.”

Watch the trailer just above and tune in on Netflix and in select theaters this December.

Elsewhere on Netflix, The Laundromat starring Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Gary Oldman and more gets a trailer as well.

Also “based on some real sh*t,” the film follows a persistent widow as she investigates an insurance scam, only to find out it runs much deeper than anyone imagined. The Laundromat hits select theaters and Netflix this Fall. Check out the trailer and let us know what you think.

