Seriously? Man Sues Popeyes Over Sold Out Chicken Sandwich, Claims He’s Unhappy & “Can’t Think Straight”

One man has become so dependent on Popeyes’ chicken sandwich, he’s decided to sue after the company announced they’re all out. The Tennessee chicken lover claims he can’t “get happy” because the sandwich is on his mind.

From the NYPost:

A Tennessee man who spent “countless time driving” from one Popeyes to another in search of its popular chicken sandwich is suing the fast-food chain after he was left hungry. “I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Craig Barr told the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Thursday. “It just consumes you.”

All those looking for a quick chicken sandwich fix, be careful as apparently, people are getting scammed out of their money…

Barr’s suit accused Popeyes of deceptive business practices and false advertising, the paper reported. He said he was scammed out of $25 by a man claiming to be a Popeyes employee who said he was selling sandwiches behind a restaurant. Once he gave the scammer the money, he never saw him again, Barr said. He also claimed he blew out a tire and damaged a rim driving from one Popeyes to another and was humiliated when his friends laughed at his ordeal. Barr said various locations turned him away after their supply of the in-demand edible sold out. He claimed the chain overhyped the item and purposefully lowered quantity to increase demand.

Barr wants $5,000 for this troubles. “It’s totally deceptive. Who runs out of chicken? It’s a big fiasco,” he reportedly commented. “Someone has to stand up to Big Corporate. Everyone is captivated by these sandwiches.”

Stay tuned.