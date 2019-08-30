Music We LOVE: South Carolina Singer-Songwriter Joey Bandz Drops New Visual For “DUI”

South Carolina singer-songwriter Joey Bandz is a breath of fresh air, with music so relatable you really have no choice but to f*ck with it.

Toeing the line of Hip-Hop and R&B/Soul, the rising star’s sound is enticingly melodic, which comes as no surprise as he tells Global Grind he is influenced by artists like Drake, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Weeknd. Today, Joey Bandz drops the visual to his single “DUI.” When asked about the inspiration behind the track, he told us this…

“As a man we sometimes deal with issues that go unnoticed because silence is our human nature when we are going through challenges. What do you do when u feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders? I don’t complain, I look for an escape. Everybody got a vice. DUI was inspired by me wanting to escape the day-to-day issues for a moment, mentally. Having someone special to me that allows me to get my frustrations out, who I can kick it with with without judging me. DUI was inspired by my escape and the risk I took to get to her. “

On its surface, the visual appears to be about a man giving into one’s carnal desires, but as Joey explained, it’s more complicated than that. Tune into his new visual below. Also, don’t drink and drive folks, but let us know if you’ve ever felt this way before.