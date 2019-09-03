Enter Now: Three Filmmakers To Be Awarded $20K Via embRACE L.A.’s John Singleton Short Film Competition

Aspiring filmmakers, you’re in luck.

embRACE L.A. has announced the John Singleton Short Film Competition in an honor of the late icon. Interested filmmakers can submit their live-action short narrative scripts for review, after which three chosen contestants will be awarded $20K each toward production funding.

“Colleagues of the late iconic filmmaker, John Singleton, are excited to serve as judges and advisors for the John Singleton embRACE L.A. Short Film Competition. The notable film and entertainment experts include: Stephanie Allain, Robi Reed, Paul Hall, Preston Holmes, Bobbi Banks, Dawn Gilliam, Camile Tucker, Erika Conner, and Pat Prescott,” a press release states, adding “The competition is presented through a partnership between the City of Los Angeles and the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) under Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson, Jr.’s embRACE L.A. initiative.”

Note the submission deadline is September 15. Project Manager Sherri G. Sneed, who has also worked Singleton, said of the competition, “It’s heartwarming that John’s village of friends and colleagues are rallying to keep his flame burning by igniting other filmmakers dedicated to telling our stories.”

Eligibility criteria information and submission forms are available at www.PAFF.org. May John Singleton rest in peace.