In Real Life: Meet Gianni Paolo, The Actor Who Plays Tariq St. Patrick’s Roommate On ‘Power’

If you’ve been tuning in to Power you are beginning to become a little more acquainted with Tariq’s boarding school roommate, with whom the young kingpin is building a drug empire. We don’t know much about Brayden on the show just yet, except that he’s a “preppy lil pill addict” who is excited about being a dealer, although he isn’t exactly the most discreet criminal in the world.
Let’s take a quick look at what we know of the real-life actor who plays quirky Brayden.
Well, first of all, his name is Gianni Paolo. He’s also played in The Fosters, The Mick and most recently, Ma, starring Octavia Spencer… just to name a FEW of his TV/Film credentials.
In real life, Gianni is 23 years old and he’s from Providence, Rhode Island.
He’s a hardcore fan of 50 Cent The Director AND 50 Cent The Notorious IG Troll… #GetTheStrap
View this post on Instagram
Absolutely honored to have been able to be apart of @50cent first time directing. I have never seen a director be able to seamlessly workout a scene and then completely shit on someone 30 seconds later on Instagram. I love this show more than anything, I love my cast-mates, and I can’t wait for you guys to see Season 6 #GetTheStrap 🤨
He’s super into Twilight…
… And 8 Mile.
IRL his hands work.
He grew up playing hockey and was drafted to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, IMDB states.
These were his “glory years.”
He’s kinda hunky.
He can’t seem to decide on his favorite podcast, but TigerBelly is definitely one of ’em.
He’s kinda cuddly.
And last, but certainly not least, he’s an all-around family man.
Tune into Power every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.
