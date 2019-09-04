CLOSE
In Real Life: Meet Gianni Paolo, The Actor Who Plays Tariq St. Patrick’s Roommate On ‘Power’

Here are a couple fun facts about the actor and athlete...

Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

If you’ve been tuning in to Power you are beginning to become a little more acquainted with Tariq’s boarding school roommate, with whom the young kingpin is building a drug empire. We don’t know much about Brayden on the show just yet, except that he’s a “preppy lil pill addict” who is excited about being a dealer, although he isn’t exactly the most discreet criminal in the world.

Let’s take a quick look at what we know of the real-life actor who plays quirky Brayden.

Well, first of all, his name is Gianni Paolo. He’s also played in The Fosters, The Mick and most recently, Ma, starring Octavia Spencer… just to name a FEW of his TV/Film credentials.

View this post on Instagram

Press day 1 ✅

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

In real life, Gianni is 23 years old and he’s from Providence, Rhode Island.

View this post on Instagram

Sad boi clique

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

He’s a hardcore fan of 50 Cent The Director AND 50 Cent The Notorious IG Troll… #GetTheStrap

He’s super into Twilight

… And 8 Mile.

IRL his hands work.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday mitt sesh with @beautifulviolencela

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

He grew up playing hockey and was drafted to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, IMDB states.

View this post on Instagram

The peak of my hockey career

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

These were his “glory years.”

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to the glory years #AJAllStar

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

He’s kinda hunky.

He can’t seem to decide on his favorite podcast, but TigerBelly is definitely one of ’em.

He’s kinda cuddly.

View this post on Instagram

Missing these days :/

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

And last, but certainly not least, he’s an all-around family man.

View this post on Instagram

I hate holidays :/

A post shared by Gianni Paolo (@giannivpaolo) on

Tune into Power every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.

