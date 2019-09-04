Is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Getting A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far…

Bruce Miller rocked television with his retelling of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Now as Atwood preps a sequel to her book, there’s some chatter about a sequel to the award-winning television series as well.

Deadline reports:

A follow-up to the award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale is in the works. MGM Television and Hulu are developing The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s sequel to her best-selling dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. MGM and Hulu are currently in talks with Handmaid’s showrunner Bruce Miller about how the upcoming novel can become an extension to the series, which was recently picked up for a fourth season by Hulu. The Testaments picks up more than fifteen years after Offred’s final scene in The Handmaid’s Tale novel, and is narrated by three female characters. It will be published on September 10.

Execs at both Hulu and MGM Television have had nothing but beautiful things to say about their partnership with Margaret Atwood as news broke. Deadline continues…

“Margaret Atwood is a literary icon who continues to delight and challenge readers through her provocative and compelling prose,” said Steve Stark, President of Television Production at MGM. “She has been an incredible creative partner and resource to MGM throughout the production of Handmaid’s and we look forward to working with her on the story’s exciting next chapter.”

“Margaret Atwood is one of the visionary storytellers of her generation. From her award-winning poetry, short-stories and novels, Margaret has continually pushed boundaries and broken barriers to bring innovative stories to life,” said Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Originals, Hulu.

