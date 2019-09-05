How One Sweet Kid Is Using His Birthday Money To Help Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

One 6-year-old is the talk of South Carolina after he used his birthday money to feed Hurricane Dorian victims. Jermaine Bell was saving his coin to hit up Disney World for his 7th birthday this week, but decided to use the money to take care of his home state instead.

From NY Post:

While most kids — and even some childless millennials — would give anything for a vacation at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” 6-year-old Jermaine Bell sacrificed his birthday trip to help evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. The elementary schooler from South Carolina had been saving money for a birthday blowout at the House of Mouse when he turns 7 on September 8th, WJBF reported. However, upon hearing about the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian, which is currently battering his home state, he decided to cash it in to hand out free hot dogs, water and chips to the displaced. He set up shop alongside the busy Highway 125 in Allendale, advertising his wares by strolling either side of the road in a home-made apron with cardboard signs.

According to the site, when asked about his pop up hot dog stand Dorian said, “The people that are traveling to go to other places, I wanted them to have some food to eat so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at. I wanted to be generous and live to give.”

NYPost states he’s already helped so many and his family is super proud:

The fun-sized humanitarian’s hot dog pop-up served nearly 100 evacuees on Labor Day alone, and many more since, according to CNN. Jermaine even offered his blessing to a family who weren’t sure if their home would survive the storm. His grandmother, Aretha Grant, declared it “tear dropping” to see her grandson help others.

Folks are so impressed by Jermaine, they started a GoFundMe so that he’ll still be able to go to Disney World for his big day. Contribute to it HERE.