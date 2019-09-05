Press Play: Constance Wu On Cardi B Teaching Her How To Strip, Adele Lim Talks Quitting The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel, And More

Constance Wu hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and talked all about her latest big screen venture. In case you haven’t heard, Constance will star alongside Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Cardi B, and more in a film titled Hustlers. “One of the things I love about Hustlers is it takes an occupation that other people often make judgments about and it explores the real people behind it and their stories,” Constance told the late night host of their roles as strippers. Press play to hear her talk about Cardi B teaching her how to hit the pole, Crazy Rich Asians, and more.

Box Office Hit? Watch The Trailer For Hustlers Starring J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, And Constance Wu

Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired Hustlers Might Have Beef With J. Lo And The Movie

Speaking of Crazy Rich Asians, one of the blockbuster film’s co-writers Adele Lim will not be working on the sequel due to unequal pay.

From THR:

Although director Jon M. Chu had hoped to keep the creative team intact, co-writer Adele Lim no longer is involved with the project, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. At issue is pay parity: Co-writer Peter Chiarelli, as an experienced feature scribe who broke out with 2009’s The Proposal, was to be paid a significantly higher fee than Lim, a veteran TV writer who never had penned a feature until Chu hired her to work on the screenplay. (Before Chu boarded the project, producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force already had enlisted Chiarelli to adapt Kevin Kwan’s 2013 best-selling novel.) “Being evaluated that way can’t help but make you feel that is how they view my contributions,” says Lim, who believes that women and people of color often are regarded as “soy sauce” — hired to sprinkle culturally specific details on a screenplay, rather than credited with the substantive work of crafting the story. She declined to provide specific figures, but sources say that Warner Bros.’ starting offers were $800,000 to $1 million for Chiarelli and $110,000-plus for Lim. Warners explained to Lim’s reps that the quotes are industry-standard established ranges based on experience and that making an exception would set a troubling precedent in the business. The talks escalated to studio chairman Toby Emmerich, who backed his business affairs department’s stance.

According to the site, Color Force approached Lim with a new contract five months after she walked away. She would be paid more, as Chiarelli offered to split his fee with her. THR continues:

“Pete has been nothing but incredibly gracious, but what I make shouldn’t be dependent on the generosity of the white-guy writer,” she says. “If I couldn’t get pay equity after CRA, I can’t imagine what it would be like for anyone else, given that the standard for how much you’re worth is having established quotes from previous movies, which women of color would never have been [hired for]. There’s no realistic way to achieve true equity that way.”

Unbelievable.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is passing up on the opportunity to play Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. In his cover story with The Face magazine, he said “It was dis­cussed… I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But every­one involved in it was amaz­ing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

Press Play: Snoop Dogg Plays “It” In The Addams Family Trailer

Stay tuned for more updates on the highly-anticipated live-action film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.