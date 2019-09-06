FYI: New Study Claims Stress During Pregnancy Is Linked To Personality Disorders In Children

A new study claims to have found links between stress during pregnancy and personality disorders in children. Whether the pregnant mom-to-be smoked, had a history of mental illness, or simply felt down, the findings apparently held true.

From the NY Post:

Moms to be who suffer stress in pregnancy are more likely to have kids with personality disorders, a new study has found. Mild to moderate pressure triples the risk of offspring developing a condition before the age of 30, according to the findings published in the British Journal of Psychiatry. There was almost 10 times the risk in those whose mother suffered severe maternal stress. Researchers said it may be because the developing brains of children could be affected by stress in pregnancy. Their findings held true even when they took into account whether or a mom to be smoked, felt down or had a history of mental illness.

While there appears to be a connection between stressful pregnancies and kids developing mental disorders, researchers acknowledge that personal trauma and sexual abuse may have also impacted the children who were apart of the case study.

Researchers questioned 3,626 Finnish women on their mental health in pregnancy. Of the babies born, 40 developed a diagnosed personality disorder. However, other factors could have contributed such as personal trauma or sexual abuse, they added. Ross Brannigan, of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, said: “This study highlights the importance of providing mental health and stress support to pregnant women…during the antenatal and postnatal period.” Dr. Trudi Seneviratne, of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the findings highlight the urgency of improving mental health services for expectant mothers. She said: “The findings show how important it is…to continue.”

