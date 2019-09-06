Tune In: Fat Joe, Cardi B & Anuel AA’s New Song “Yes” Gets Mixed Reactions From Fans

Fat Joe, Cardi B, and rapper Anuel AA teamed up for a new track titled “Yes” and it’s got social media feeling all sorts of different ways. From the moment Fat Joe pays homage to Caresha and JT with a sturdy City Girls flow to Cardi B’s hard-hitting bars and Anuel’s slick tough talk, folks have had a lot to discuss.

“Never been stressed by a h*e, no/ Never been pressed by a b*tch/Murder and the money on my mind/My palm and my trigger finger itch, b*tch,” Belcalis raps on the Cool & Dre-produced track, before delving into her knack for “laying these h*es to rest.” Check out the song below, plus thoughts from social media on the flip. Apparently, this was Timbaland’s reaction…

Fat Joe’s next album, Family Ties, is due out later this year. Stay tuned for more music from the vet.

