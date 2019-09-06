Behind The Scenes: Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Gives Looks On Season 4 Set

Season four of Insecure is on the horizon!

The cast recently celebrated their first day back on set with some fun Instagram pics for the masses. Now, the messy lives of Issa, Molly, Kelli and Tiffany are being prepped for the small screen, so we can relate it back to our own attempts at adult-ing.

Issa led the posts, writing “‘yOu BeTtEr MaKe It A hOuR’ Day One. Season Four. #InsecureHBO.”

An hour episode would be lovely HBO.

Soon, other castmates Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell followed suit, posting pics of the Insecure squad back together. “Feeling like the first day of 4th grade,” Orji commented.

According to Shadow and Act, at a panel for A Black Lady Sketch Show back in July, Issa explained how the new season of Insecure would begin shooting in September and the fourth season would be ten episodes. This will be a change from the first three seasons, which were all eight episodes.

The show has already proved to be a success with Rae earning a Golden Globe nomination last year for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show has also been nominated for multiple NAACP Awards, two MTV Movies and TV Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Issa.

Hopefully, this upcoming season will be the best season yet so the awards and recognition can keep coming!

Also On Global Grind: