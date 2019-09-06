CLOSE
A Fire Playlist To Celebrate Kehlani & YG’s Tatted Up California Gangsta Lovin’

Enjoy!

Kehlani and YG

Source: DIGGZY / Splash News

Music lovers are beside themselves with excitement after Kehlani and YG made their coupledom official last night. For one, they look really happy (and good) together and for two, they’re the #GangstaLove goals of our dreams. With YG hailing from Compton, it takes a special kind of woman to spark and maintain his interests — and it looks like tatted up Lani from Oakland is just the kind of lady he’s been looking for.

For her part, Kehlani’s made NO secret of the kind of man she needs in her life. She actually has a single called “Gangsta” and the lyrics go a little something like this…

I need a gangsta

To love me better

Than all the others do

To always forgive me

Ride or die with me

That’s just what gangsters do…

She didn’t stop there, though. Lani got real specific…

I’m good on, that p*ssy sh*t

I don’t want, what I can get

I want someone, with secrets

That nobody, nobody, nobody knows

If — like us — you’re celebrating Hip-Hop and R&B’s latest couple, tune into our Gangsta Lovin’ playlist below and enjoy!

kehlani , YG

