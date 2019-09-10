Light Work! Watch Damson Idris Flawlessly Switch Between English & American Accents In This Viral Throwback Video

Damson Idris has been blowing us away with his talent as an actor, most notably taking the lead as crack cocaine aficionado Franklin Saint in the hit FX series Snowfall. But how is he, and so many other English thespians, THAT good at switching up their dialects — in Damson’s case, to fit that of an American living in the West Coast?

Back in 2017, one month after the show officially aired, the young star hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed he had a famous rapper as a dialect coach. Y’all know WC from Westside Connection in South Central, LA right? Yep, that’s who got Damson’s West Coast accent game together.

As you tune into season 3, take a walk down memory lane with this awesome clip of Damson telling the story of how he started working with WC. And, even more amazing, he switches between English and American accents like it’s NOTHING. Watch true talent up above and tune into Snowfall every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST.