Meals 4 Heels: Have You Heard Of This Black Woman-Owned Food Delivery Service For Exotic Dancers?

Hustlers actress Constance Wu will tell you stripping is hard work and she’s only PLAYING an exotic dancer on the big screen. Real-life strippers obviously have it a million times harder, so one young woman is trying to make things a little easier on late night entertainers. 38-year-old Nikeisah Newton has started her own meal delivery service, which will specifically cater to strippers. Oh, and dominatrixes.

From the NY Post:

The strippers of Oregon’s biggest city are eating better, thanks in part to Nikeisah Newton. Newton, 38, has recently started a business that literally caters directly to Portland’s exotic dancers and dominatrixes, who, when ending their shifts, allegedly have few late-night dining options aside from fast food and greasy diners. “It’s a physically and emotionally demanding job. The options for food shouldn’t just be Taco Bell,” Newton told SWNS.

According to the site, Newton got the idea from a girlfriend she was seeing nearly a year ago.

Newton originally got the idea for her business — which she now calls Meals 4 Heels — in December, after hearing of how her then-girlfriend, a stripper, would complain of having nowhere healthy to eat after her shift was over. Newton then began delivering meals to her friend at the strip club and soon other dancers started showing interest, Newton said. “She mentioned that the other dancers were intrigued and impressed by what she was eating at night and that they wanted to eat something similar.”

… “The dancers can’t leave the club to get food and in some clubs they let the cook go early to save money. Nothing is geared towards the women who work there,” Newton told SWNS. The former chef added that the meals — which all start with a bed of massaged kale before being topped with vegan or vegetarian options — are very friendly to those who need their energy to “climb the pole.” “If strippers eat my meals, they are not going to be left hungry,” Newton told SWNS. “They will be able to work, climb the pole, swing around and not feel bloated or gassy.”

We absolutely can’t be mad at that! Click here for more deets and here to follow Meals 4 Heels on Instagram.