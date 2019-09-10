Zero Chill: Twitter In Absolute Shambles After Blake Griffin Savagely Roasts Caitlyn Jenner & The Kardashians [Video]

Blake Griffin is the talk of every social media site after he went in on Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family during Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin. While he mentioned Caitlyn’s gender reassignment, he more so used the topic to take a jab at Kris Jenner and her daughters’ dating habits. “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white d*ck,” he said, leaving the audience completely stunned.

After thanking Caitlyn for being an inspiration to athletes and people everywhere, Blake took yet another savage jab at the Kardashians that left the crowd speechless. “Well, look, for real. I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn, but honestly, I want to take this moment to publicly thank you as an athlete. I want to thank you for your bravery. And as a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened,” Blake said, as Caitlyn egged him on. What came next was a taunt heard ’round the nation. “And on behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard chart,” he continued… “I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

Of course, Twitter hasn’t stopped talking about the viral moment since. Watch above to see the… (jokes?) in full and see reactions from social media on the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »