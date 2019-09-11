Here’s How You Can Watch Rihanna’s 2019 Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna put on for the culture with her second annual Savage x Fenty Fashion show this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and if the photos were any indication, it was lit. Luckily, all those who weren’t in the building will get a front row seat when the show airs on Amazon Prime later this month.

“The fashion show is invitation only, but Rihanna is teaming with Amazon Prime to exclusively stream the show beginning Sept. 20 in more than 200 countries,” WWD.com states. “The Amazon Prime stream will also give a behind-the-scenes look at how the show comes together. The collection will also be available for purchase on Amazon.”

As for who’ll be performing, you can expect to see Migos, A$AP Ferg, Fat Joe, Tierra Whack, Halsey, and more hit the stage. Additionally, Rihanna announced there will be special appearances by Normani, Cara Delevingne, Laverne Cox, Joan Smalls, and the list goes on.

In every industry she takes on, the Bajan beauty has always made it a point to be inclusive of different shapes, sizes, and races so we know we’re in for an exciting show. Hit the flip for more photos from the spectacular night.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind: