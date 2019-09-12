The Latest Trailer For Queen & Slim Is Flawless! Watch It Here Now!

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated Queen and Slim has just been dropped and you’re going to get to see it here first. Queen & Slim tells the story of two people on a first date that takes an unexpected turn when a policeman pulls them over for a minor traffic violation. When the situation escalates, Slim takes the officer’s gun and shoots him in self-defense. According to the synopsis, after they are labeled cop killers in the media, Slim and Queen go on the run and evade the law. When a video of the incident goes viral, the unwitting outlaws soon become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief, and pain for people all across the country.

“Thank you for this journey…no matter how it ends.” Watch the new #QueenAndSlim trailer, and see it in theaters November 27. pic.twitter.com/nqmivxPdIO — Queen & Slim (@QueenAndSlim) September 12, 2019

Earlier this year Lena Waithe discussed the importance of this film and how it was a game-changer for the industry saying, “With each success, we have to use it as power. I really do believe we have leverage now because the work is so specific. Can’t nobody come in and recreate Get Out. Can’t nobody come in and recreate Moonlight. They can’t come in and recreate Queen & Slim. It’s not “paint by numbers” anymore, so now you have to go to the source.”

She goes on to talk about how they had the final say on the film, by herself, Melina and Daniel Kaluuya standing “3 The Hard Way,” in order to tell the studios that if they wanted the movie, they would have to pay a specific amount, when it was released and the final say on the final edit of the film.

She felt like this because the studio wanted their movie and she had to get her demands met, in order for the studio to get the film. Now that’s power. Judging from this final trailer that power is shown all throughout the film.

Hearing @LenaWaithe talk about her movie @QueenAndSlim was great. Still blown away at the language used to tell this story. pic.twitter.com/sMCd7Th8IB — The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) July 7, 2019

Queen & Slim is slated to hit theaters on November 27th, right when all the films that are considered award contenders tend to drop. Which tells me that this one will be mentioned a lot during awards season. The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie-Smith Turner, Chloë Sevigny and more. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. Written and produced by Lena Waithe.

Let us know what you think of this new trailer and tell us if you plan on going to see this movie when it his theaters later this year. Keep it locked to GlobalGrind for all future updates.

