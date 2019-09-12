CLOSE
13 Critical Big Boy Lessons Asahd Will Be Able To Teach His Little Brother

Another one.

DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife Nicole Tuck announced today that they are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. We don’t know who’s luckier — us, as we’ll have the pleasure of getting to know  another precious Khaled child, or the unborn baby who’ll have Asahd for a big brother.

Check out all the things the little one will learn from his bro once he arrives.

1. Hot to get that big boy bread.

View this post on Instagram

#youngbillie 😜🔥🙏🏼

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

2. How to be a boss.

 

3. How to make time for a little fun every now and then.

4. How to put a ‘fit together.

5. How to be the youngest Executive Producer — ever.

6. How to self-care and self-love.

7. How to get his Instagram poppin’.

8. How to make friends.

View this post on Instagram

@sesameplace 👏🏽❤️🦁

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

9. How to stay fit.

10. How to dress to impress.

11. How to treat mommy.

12. How to stay hydrated.

13. And last but not least, how to make sure business is always handled.

View this post on Instagram

working 🎶 🦁

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

 

