13 Critical Big Boy Lessons Asahd Will Be Able To Teach His Little Brother

DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife Nicole Tuck announced today that they are expecting their second child together, a baby boy. We don’t know who’s luckier — us, as we’ll have the pleasure of getting to know another precious Khaled child, or the unborn baby who’ll have Asahd for a big brother.
Check out all the things the little one will learn from his bro once he arrives.
1. Hot to get that big boy bread.
2. How to be a boss.
3. How to make time for a little fun every now and then.
4. How to put a ‘fit together.
5. How to be the youngest Executive Producer — ever.
6. How to self-care and self-love.
7. How to get his Instagram poppin’.
8. How to make friends.
9. How to stay fit.
10. How to dress to impress.
11. How to treat mommy.
12. How to stay hydrated.
13. And last but not least, how to make sure business is always handled.
Also On Global Grind:
You May Also Like