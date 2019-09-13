Listen To DaBaby Hop On Lil Nas X’s “Panini” Remix [New Music]

Lil Nas X and DaBaby team up for what we think is a fire collab.

| 09.13.19
Since going viral with his hit song “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X has been busy riding the buzz ’til he can’t no mo’. With that said, we think it’s perfect that he’s collaborating with DaBaby, another Hip Hop newcomer who is working hard and doing it big.

The two got together for the first remix of “Panini” and Nas X took to social media to joke that there would be a ton more remixes on the way. “PANINI REMIX 1 OF 25 TONIGHT! 🤩🤩,” he tweeted. Whew, get ready!

Listen to the new track and let us know if you’re feeling it. So far, it looks like the song is getting great feedback from fans…

Nas X also praised DaBaby’s verse, writing in all caps on Instagram: ” DA BABY WENT CRAZY ON PANINI 🔥.” Tune in…

