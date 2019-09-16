Press Play: Matt Damon & Christian Bale Throw Hands In ‘Ford V Ferrari’ Trailer, J. Lo Tries To Prank Ellen DeGeneres

Fresh off her Hustlers buzz, Jennifer Lopez tried her best to prank Ellen DeGeneres, but Ellen could not be fooled — at least not for long.

During a new game for the show, celebrities call in and Ellen has to try to guess who’s on the line. Putting on an accent at first, Ellen couldn’t quite guess, but when J. Lo’s Bronx dialect slipped through the talk show host knew who it was right away.

After playing, Ellen praised the singer-dancer-actress on her wonderful performance in Hustlers and more. Listen to their chat up top.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star alongside one another in the upcoming action flick Ford V Ferrari.

“The movie is based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale),” Just Jared writes. “Here’s a plot summary: the film follows Shelby and Miles, who battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.”

Check out the trailer and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the film hits theaters on November 15.