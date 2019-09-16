Netflix & Chills: Here Are All The Spooky Titles Hitting Netflix For Halloween ’19

Netflix is gearing up for Halloween 2019 with some very spooky titles.

From original films and series to snagging shows like American Horror Story, it seems the streaming service will have a little something for everybody this year — kids included. One upcoming series In The Shadow Of The Moon particularly caught our eye. It has all the makings of a horror flick with an eerie twist.

“In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years,” a short synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, In the Shadow of the Moon is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.”

Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix below.

Available 9/13/19

Marianne NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Available 9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available 9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

Available 9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Available 9/25/19

Glitch: Season 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 9/27/19

In the Shadow of the Moon NETFLIX FILM

Available 10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

Available 10/4/19

In the Tall Grass NETFLIX FILM

Creeped Out: Season 2 NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Season 3 NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 10/8/19

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 10/11/19

Haunted: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fractured NETFLIX FILM

Available 10/16/19

Sinister 2

Available 10/18/19

Eli NETFLIX FILM

Available 10/24/19

Daybreak NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

Available 10/25/19

Assimilate

Prank Encounters NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake NETFLIX FILM

