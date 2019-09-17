‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival & ‘Set It Off’ Remake Announced — Fans Wants To Know WHY?

Reboots, remakes, and sampling are all the rage these days — it’s literally as if we’re redoing the ’90s and early ’00s. Most recently, news about a Saved By The Bell revival and, separately, a Set It Off remake hit the ‘net.
“The Bayside gang are reuniting,” The Hollywood Reporter states. “NBCUniversal’s newly named streaming service, Peacock, is teaming with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley for a new Saved by the Bell series. Sources say the streamer is in talks with other cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, to potentially return.”
The series will follow “what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (Gosselaar’s role) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality. Lopez and Berkley will return to play their beloved characters A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in what sources say are new roles as parents.”
In similar news, Issa Rae is reportedly working on a “reimagining” of Set It Off. “Rae will produce the new project with an eye to star. Producing with her will be Montrel McKay, Rae’s partner at Issa Rae Productions,” THR states. “Syreeta Singleton (Black Monday) and Nina Gloster (Star) have been hired to pen the script.”
The problem is no one seems to be checking for these remakes…
“I’d rather see new, original Black films,” cookbook author Angela Davis wrote online after hearing about the Set It Off news. A lot of other fans of the classic film mirrored her sentiments.
Not only are some folks not really here for a Saved By The Bell redo, they’re also not here for Mario Lopez after his statements about supporting transgender kids.