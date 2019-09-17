That’s Love: How One Heroic 4-Year-Old Girl Saved Her Infant Brother’s Life

A 4-year-old girl whose baby brother has the “bubble boy” syndrome is being hailed as a “super hero” big sis for donating bone marrow to save his life. Khloe Land, of Coos Bay, Ore., underwent the procedure on Monday and was recovering in the aftermath, her proud parents posted on Facebook. “My sweet girl,” the Oregon girl’s mother, Kayla Land, wrote. “She had such a hard time but she’s so brave.” Her younger brother, Colton, was born healthy on July 24, Land told Good Morning America. But within a week, testing showed he had been born with severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) – he did not have an immune system so could not fight off infections. Only a bone marrow transplant could save his life.

While the baby boy has older siblings, only little Khloe was an absolute match.

See a photo of Khloe just above and join us in giving the little lady a round of applause.