Choosing Sides: Fans React After Taylor Swift Sheds New Light On Kanye’s Beef With Drake

The year is 2050. The iPhone 99 is beginning to slow down because the iPhone 100 comes out next month. Alexa is old school tech of the past. And Taylor Swift and Kanye West are of course still going at it after that fateful moment in 2009 when ‘Ye ruined her VMA win. Seriously, there seems to be no end to this beef in sight.

Most recently, Taylor covered Rolling Stone and shed some light on how their problems were reignited. We were all there when the singer took issue with ‘Ye’s “Famous” lyrics. We were also there when Kim K. put Taylor on blast, posting part of a phone call in which we seemingly hear Taylor approving the lyrics. Now, for Rolling Stone, Taylor paints Kanye as highly manipulative and compares their beef to his beef with Drake.

Here’s what she said, according to the publication:

“The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when [Kanye West] called me a b*tch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things. I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me. When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here — I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, ‘This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.’ But that’s where I was. And so we’d go to dinner and stuff. And I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music. It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19. But the 2015 VMAs come around. He’s getting the Vanguard Award. He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you. But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hour-long conversation, and he’s like, ‘I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,’ and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, ‘MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!’ [His exact words: ‘You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?’] And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh*t. And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go. So then he sent this big, big thing of flowers the next day to apologize. And I was like, ‘You know what? I really don’t want us to be on bad terms again. So whatever, I’m just going to move past this.’ So when he gets on the phone with me, and I was so touched that he would be respectful and, like, tell me about this one line in the song. [The line being ‘… me and Taylor might still have sex’.] And I was like, ‘OK, good. We’re back on good terms.’ And then when I heard the song, I was like, ‘I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.’ And then he literally did the same thing to Drake. He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative sh*t all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened.”

taylor swift mentioning kanye in an interview 10 years later is def not weirder than kanye mentioning taylor in his lead single and making a nude doll of her in the video (???) 7 years later — Al Shipley (@alshipley) September 18, 2019

If you missed the whole issue between Drake and Kanye… click here for those details. Then, hit the flip to see how social media is reacting. As you can see just above, everyone’s got thoughts and everyone’s picking sides.

