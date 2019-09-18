Press Play: Mariah’s ‘Mixed-Ish’ Theme Song Is Here, Chance The Rapper Talks Career In Comedy, And More

Mixed-ish is on its way to the small screen and now we have the official theme song for the ABC Black-ish spinoff. Not only are the Mariah Carey vocals in, we’ve got a video starring the superstar, Mixed-ish cast, and Dem Kids. Check out the clip up top and let us know what you think.

Last month, we got a first look at Raising Dion starring Michael B. Jordan, Alisha Wainwright, and Ja’Siah Young. Now, ahead of the super series’ October 4 release date, we’ve got a trailer in addition to those pics. ICYMI, here’s a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

The series “follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

Tune in just above — this one’s going to be a goodie.

In other news, Chance The Rapper hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and talked all about his growing family, debut album, and more. Interestingly, he tells the talk show host he’s beginning to take comedy seriously. Chance says he’s “building up” and he’s “gonna make it a whole thing.” Watch the interview just above.

