Fans Continue To Stand With Afton Williamson After Her Sexual Harassment Claims Are Dismissed

Last month, Afton Williamson identified the members of The Rookie crew who she says sexually harassed her on set and more. Now, in an update, Afton’s claims have been dismissed following an internal investigation ordered by production company eOne.

From TVLine:

Earlier on Tuesday, the findings of an internal investigation into Williamson’s claims were released, and “concluded that those identified in Ms. Williamson’s allegations did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace.” The findings also concluded that the showrunners, including executive producer Alexi Hawley, “addressed matters of which they were made aware promptly and in a fair and reasonable manner.”

ABC is reportedly standing by eOne’s investigation and the actress has something to say about it all. Here’s how she responded on social media…

What saddens me the most is that the lengths that were taken to Deceive, Lie, and Cover Up the Truth, were far greater than those made to Protect and Maintain a Safe Working Environment for Employees. It’s Heartbreaking for everyone on that set; Past and Present. And for every Actor out there who Stands in the Face Of Harassment and Discrimination, Assault and Injustice. As a Black Woman, an Artist, an Actor, in 2019. My Speaking the Truth, Standing up for myself, and Leaving an Unsafe Work Environment, Changed things for a lot of people: Black Women, Artists, Actors, Victims, and Survivors of Injustice and Discrimination; Gave Hope and a Promise that things Will Change; that things ARE CHANGING. And that is Not in Vain. My prayer is that we get to a point in this Industry where we don’t just Talk about it in 2 hour Mandatory Meetings. But we adhere to Keeping the Promises Made to Everyone on every set, Tirelessly Fulfilling their Dreams with Passion and Dedication. In order to Be the Change, I want to see, I will Continue to Work so that Casts & Crews alike finally See Words Align With Action. We’ve got to Do Better as an Industry. It’s just Talk until you actually Do Something. ❤️

Once again, fans are rallying behind Afton. See what a few have had to say below and click here to see Demetrius Grosse’s official response to being let off the hook.

“You are not alone, keep strong and keep moving on.” – @TheReginald_Christian

“I am very proud of you for speaking up. I will miss you but I am glad you got out of that situation. I stand with you.” – @Laly1955

“Sorry, I won’t be watching. Hang in there.” – @OffMyRocker1964

“I won’t be watching that show anymore… “- @Sting._.Rae