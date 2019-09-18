Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox & More Join Red Bull Music Festival In Atlanta & Chicago

In November, the Red Bull Music Festival will be coming to two major U.S. cities. The music event will return to Chicago from November 17 to the 30th while an all new location is set for Atlanta from November 1 to the 15th.

The major events will shine light on the unique culture each city has to offer. Over 50 artists across 15 curated events will take part in the festivities, which include world premieres, exhibitions, club nights, conversations and more. Meanwhile, some top tier talent will headline the show.

The Atlanta festival will bring out such stars as Teyana Taylor and Ari Lennox, while trap music innovators Shawty Redd, Zaytoven and Lex Luger will discuss the genre in a panel. Rapper Denzel Curry‘s alter ego, Zeltron, is even expected to go face to face with Joey Bada$$ in the wrestling ring.

In Chicago, the city’s native Lupe Fiasco will perform his classic album Food & Liquor in full. Meanwhile, rapper extraordinaire Tierra Whack will headline her first Chicago show. Another Chicago native Jamila Woods will also strip down her Legacy! Legacy! album in a discussion.

All these performances will be in addition to the musical and cultural experiences the cities have to offer. You can check out the full festival lineup for Atlanta here and for Chicago here.

