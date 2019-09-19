BlackBoyJoy: DMX Rapping With Casanova As His Hype Man Is The Video Everyone Needs To See Today

By now, you must know how hype we are to have DMX home and getting the support he needs to stay healthy and happy. So, this clip of the veteran rapper doing what he loves most, alongside upcoming rapper Casanova, put a huge smile on all our faces here at Global Grind.
One look at DMX’s Instagram and you can tell that life’s pretty good right now. He’s been hitting the stage nonstop…
Here he is at Rolling Loud.
And at SoundSet…
And at the Barclays Center in NY…
Life is pretty lit…
So when we saw this clip of DMX in his element, it truly inspired us. You can go from bad days to better days at any moment if you keep working at it. Check him out freestyling in this clip, reposted by The Shade Room…
And stay tuned, as we’ll be covering DMX’s Black Boy Joy on the regular.
