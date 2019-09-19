Press Play: Season 3 Trailer For ‘The Sinner,’ Loni Love Takes The High Road After Tamar Braxton’s ‘Wendy’ Shade

The Sinner is such a good show and it’s back for a third season. This time around, the American anthology crime drama series will star none other than Matt Bomer.

“The third season of the series will follow Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he investigates a tragic car accident in upstate New York. As the case unfolds, Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career,” Just Jared reports, adding “Matt plays Jamie, an upstanding local resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of the accident.”

Tune into the trailer up top and get ready for season 3 to return in 2020.

In other television news, Tamar Braxton hit up The Wendy Williams Show this week and nearly reignited her beef with the ladies of The Real. While talking to Wendy, she responded to being invited back on to the show, saying she didn’t want to be used as a “marketing tool.” She also insinuated that some of the ladies are “catty” behind the scenes. Well, Loni Love took the high road in responding to the their comments.

Watch Tamar and Wendy talk about The Real at the 11:27 mark up top, plus Loni’s response just below.