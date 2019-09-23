Man Drowns During Underwater Proposal, Girlfriend Shares Incredibly Heartbreaking Footage

In an incredibly sad report,WBRZ states a Louisiana man drowned while proposing to his soon-to-be-wife. Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were vacationing in Tanzania when the proposal-gone-terribly-wrong happened.

“What should have been a time of celebration turned to heartbreak for a Baton Rouge-area couple vacationing outside the country,” the site states. “Kenesha Antoine said Friday that her boyfriend, Steven Weber, died while trying to pull off an underwater marriage proposal at a beach in Tanzania. Antoine said in a social media post Friday that the two were vacationing at an elaborate cabin with a submerged bedroom, including windows looking out into the water.”

Weber submerged himself underwater, as shown in the video posted by Antoine, carrying a handwritten note in a plastic baggie. It said “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. BUT… everything I love about you I love more EVERY DAY!” “Will you please be my WIFE,” it continued. “Marry Me???” Weber then pulled out a ring and Antoine screamed “Yes!” … but according to Antoine, he never emerged at the surface.

From Kenesha Antoine:

There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered. You never met a stranger, and you brought so much joy to so many people. You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced.

You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable. I will try to take solace in the fact that we enjoyed the most amazing bucket list experiences these past few days, and that we both were so happy and absolutely giddy with excitement in our final moments together.

Just a couple days before you died, you said to me, “I’ve seen a few cancer patients on this trip, and it dawned on me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that people want to experience before they die. And here we are in the prime of our lives doing this. We are so blessed.”

Yes, we were, my perfect love, my angel, my soul. Yes, we were, and I will carry the blessing of the love we shared with me forever. I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will. 💔

Please pray for all the family and friends that loved him so much. Please love each other while you can, as hard as you can. I know that wherever in the universe Steven’s spirit now resides, that is exactly what he’s doing: giving love and spreading joy and laughter. And knowing him, always quick with an off-color joke, he’s probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra.

Rest well, my sweet baby! Always know that you are forever loved! ❤️😢🙏🏽

May Steven Weber rest in peace. Watch his final moments below.