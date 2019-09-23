Hollywood Mocks Kim K., Billy Porter Makes History, And More: All The Spicy 2019 Emmy Moments That Trended Online

The nation was tuned in last night as the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired — and man, was it a show. From the red carpet to the presenters and the night’s winners and losers, there has been much to discuss this morning.
We already mentioned Zendaya’s Poison Ivy vibes… she was a sight to behold.
Niecy Nash did NOT come to play either.
The Mother of Dragons, people…
And oh my, Joey King.
Indya Moore serving BAWDY.
Clearly, the night was lit… but it didn’t end there.
The GoT cast took this fire selfie.
Fist & chest bumps are old news now. Kit & Emilia do head bumps.
Patricia Arquette paid homage to her sister and advocated for the Trans community.
Laverne Cox got out of her seat to not only show Patricia love, but to raise awareness for the Title VII case.
Ava DuVernay somehow didn’t win Best Director.
But, in a history-making moment, Jharrel Jerome won Lead Actor. He’s the first EVER Afro-Latino to win an Emmy for acting.
And we can’t overlook Angela Bassett doing what Angela Bassett always does…
Or Billy Porter’s face during RuPaul’s Best Reality Competition Program win…
Here’s the full moment…
RuPaul also had a very difficult time answering a question about the lack of diversity amongst his crew…
Also worth noting: Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were mocked after Kim said their family was full of “real people just being themselves.”
Here it is up close, in case you missed it the first time.
Billy Porter became the first Black gay man to take home an acting Emmy. He won Lead Actor in a Drama series for his portrayal of Pray Tell in Pose.
And a couple more not-to-be missed clips below…
Congrats to all of the night’s winners!!
