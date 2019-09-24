Press Play: Adam Sandler, The Weeknd, And More Star In ‘Uncut Gems,’ Plus The Trailer For ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

Adam Sandler stars in Uncut Gems, due in theaters this December, alongside some high profile names. Sandler is joined by The Weeknd, Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, and more. E! reports Uncut Gems “tells the story of a high-end New York City jewelry store owner and dealer named Howard Ratner. Ratner (played by Sandler) has some affluent clientele and finds himself struggling to pay his debts after some high-stake gambles.”

Tune into the trailer up top.

Breaking Bad fans are in luck, as we also got a full El Camino trailer this week. After a few teasers, we are finally getting a better look at what to expect from the movie. In the trailer, Jesse Pinkman is on the run after escaping his captors in the show’s finale. Tune in above.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix October 11.