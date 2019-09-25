Thoughts? The Internet Reacts To Mattel’s New Gender-Neutral Doll Collection

Mattel just launched a gender neutral doll. The 'Creatable World' dolls have no gendered features and let kids customize their hair, appearance and gender identity. pic.twitter.com/qZAbd21tam — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 25, 2019

Mattel is making headlines after launching ‘Creatable World,’ their collection of gender-neutral dolls. The company says these new dolls are label-free and for everyone! From CBS:

The $30 toys are aimed at children who “don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” the company said. “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement.

There are six kinds of dolls included in the collection, CBS reports…

Each doll includes two hairstyle options, with short or long hair, allowing kids to style the dolls’ hair how they wish. The new line was hailed by Let Toys Be Toys, a campaign to reduce gender stereotyping in children’s products. Check ’em out below, plus some mixed reactions from social media. Barbie manufacturer Mattel has launched a range of 'gender inclusive' dolls Read more: https://t.co/xU6L2ZhsnD pic.twitter.com/stkzBn7GnW — ITV News (@itvnews) September 25, 2019

y'all mind if i weep https://t.co/wJ1WJQk2FK — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) September 25, 2019

Goodbye @Mattel I’m the parent, I decide. You don’t introduce gender neutral to my children. #boycottmattel — Ellbee (@Ellbee6co) September 25, 2019

5/ With this overt nod to trans and nonbinary identities, Mattel is making a bet on where it thinks the country is going, even if it means alienating a substantial portion of the population pic.twitter.com/Pqify1I5ZD — TIME (@TIME) September 25, 2019

🎵 🎵 🎵 I'm a non-binary doll

In a binary world

I am plastic

It's fantastic

You can brush my hair

Please use the pronoun "their"

Imagination, life is your creation 🎵 🎵 🎵https://t.co/LPUzviLzJs — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) September 25, 2019

Still doesn’t matter the Majority will always be boys and girls. Gender neutral will always be a minority. And stop wasting plastic. No kid plays with doll no more. Its all about Ipads and Smartphones now. pic.twitter.com/JQ0vhL6pxm — Juan Ramirez (@JuanRam49459439) September 25, 2019

Really lovin’ this gender neutral message Mattel’s new doll line Creatable World is giving. Because boys like me like dolls too. I was always told by other people that I shouldn’t play with dolls because they’re “for girls” but that never stopped me. pic.twitter.com/QoQGMCDu4V — pizzadakimasu~! ♡ (@spacefurries) September 25, 2019

