Thoughts? The Internet Reacts To Mattel’s New Gender-Neutral Doll Collection

Mattel is making headlines after launching ‘Creatable World,’ their collection of gender-neutral dolls. The company says these new dolls are label-free and for everyone! From CBS:
The $30 toys are aimed at children who “don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms,” the company said. “Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement.
There are six kinds of dolls included in the collection, CBS reports…
Each doll includes two hairstyle options, with short or long hair, allowing kids to style the dolls’ hair how they wish. The new line was hailed by Let Toys Be Toys, a campaign to reduce gender stereotyping in children’s products.
Check ’em out below, plus some mixed reactions from social media.
What are your thoughts?