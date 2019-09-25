Press Play: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, & T.I. Host Netflix’s Upcoming Music Competition Series ‘Rhythm + Flow’

We’re super excited for Netflix’s first music competition series, Rhythm + Flow, in which Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. search for Hip Hop’s next big sensation.

Between their hilarious personalities and the slew of guest appearances secured by Netflix, the show looks promising. “The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up,” a short synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service, reads.

“Success in this line of work looks a million different ways,” Chance says in the trailer. “There is a criteria that you gotta meet.”

Tune into the first full trailer… plus more photos of the aforementioned guests below. Rhythm + Flow premieres October 9.