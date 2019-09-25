Happy Birthday, Willard! Watch A Young Charismatic Will Smith Sit For An Early Interview With Best Bud DJ Jazzy Jeff

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

It’s been nothing but laughs ever since Will Smith joined Instagram and reminded this forgetful generation that he’s an icon living. It’s no secret that Willard BEEN the man to watch, so for his birthday today, we dug up an old interview that displays some of his star qualities.

In the early ’90s, Will was just getting started with his acting career on what would soon be known as a classic series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He and DJ Jazzy Jeff had also already gained notoriety as a rap duo. During this time, they appeared for an interview on Countdown and it was clear Will was destined for greatness. Watch Will’s calm hilarity, plus he corrects the white host who called him  a “singing actor” in the quick clip.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011

As we all know, Will’s rap and television careers would go on to launch his extremely lucrative film career. Happy Birthday to the legend!

DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince In Chicago

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Red Carpet
Will Smith

