Press Play: Netflix Shares Official Trailer For ‘The Irishman,’ A First Look At ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 12, And More

After getting a teaser back in July, we have the first full trailer for The Irishman starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Based on Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, The Irishman is an upcoming biographical crime film that follows a labor union leader and hitman for the Bufalino crime family. Here’s a synopsis courtesy of Netflix:

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.”

The highly anticipated film is due in theaters November 1 and hits Netflix November 27.

Elsewhere, we also get a look at season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. A fight involving the ladies — Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Moore — goes down, as their friendships and romantic relationships struggle. Watch above and tune into the season premiere November 3.

Jameela Jamil hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and hinted at a big cameo on the upcoming series’ finale for The Good Place.

“We have the cameo of all cameos. You’re not going to be believe it,” the actress revealed. “They exist within the NBC family but that’s all I’m going to say.” Apparently, she fanned out. “It was the most nerdy and competition-esque I’ve ever behaved,” she continued. “I can never see that person ever again. You’re going to love the ending of the show. You’re going to cry so much.”

Get into her hilarious chat with Fallon just above and tune in to The Good Place tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.