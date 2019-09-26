Congrats, Cassie: 8 Famous Women Who Found Love After F***boys

Not sure why some men still feel like loving your woman, being faithful and respectful to her is “being corny”.
Cassie dated Diddy for ten years! A whole decade spent with the man she loves, but it seems that as soon as she called it quits with him, she found love, marriage and even got pregnant with new beau Alex Fine.
Obviously, the Internet wasted no time getting those “poor Diddy” jokes off.
Unsurprisingly, Cassie’s situation resonates with a lot of us young women who’ve been in unhealthy situations with men, all for the sake of love.
But at some point, you gotta do something different, right? As the great Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
Hit the flip to check out these ladies who made some changes to their dating habits and got different results.