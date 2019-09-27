Tells Us How You REALLY Feel: Viola Davis Opens Up About Playing Michelle Obama In Upcoming Showtime Series

Viola Davis stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 26, dripped in all red everything and a curly ‘fro. While there, Davis spoke on a number of interesting topics — How To Get Away With Murder‘s final season, her Emmys ‘fit, and not being the best driver, to name a few. But what really caught our ear was the award-winning actress’ thoughts on the upcoming Showtime series First Ladies. If you didn’t know, Davis is all set to play Michelle Obama — and she’s terrified!

She told Jimmy Kimmel… “I’m terrified. I’m absolutely terrified…I don’t care what else I’ve done in my life. I’ve won an Emmy, I won an Oscar, two Tony’s – but if I mess this up, this is going to be a defining moment in my life.”

She went on to say that she WON’T mess it up… “It’s like ‘you raised a great kid, but you messed up Michelle Obama.’ It’s going to be a great script, I promise. I’m not going to mess up. I don’t want to make my people mad.” Ha! We definitely feel where she’s coming from. Tune into their chat and stay tuned, as First Ladies is currently in the development stages.