Herstory: Young M.A Drops ‘No Mercy (Intro)’ Video — Watch It Here

Tune in.

Music
| 09.27.19
Dismiss
BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young M.A has finally dropped her highly-anticipated debut album, Herstory In The Making, and now we have a visual for her single, “No Mercy (Intro).”

The Kofi Black-produced track goes hard with lots of quotable lyrics. “And h*es gon’ be h*es, I ain’t tripping on ’em/N*ggas dying to be me, so I’m living on ’em,” she raps, heating up as she goes. As the project dropped, MA hit Instagram to share her excitement and apologize to fans for the wait.

WATCH: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

HERSTORY THE ALBUM OFFICIALLY OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS!!,” she wrote. “I LOVE YALL SO MUCH! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏼❤️ SORRY FOR WAITING SO LONG! I PROMISE TO NEVER LET YALL DOWN AGAIN! 😈 WE NOT STOPPIN!”

Tune into the clip up top and let us know if you’re feeling M.A’s OFFICIAL return. Plus, cop the album HERE.

19 Things Millennials Can’t Stop Doing Once They Start
Woman laughing, hands cover mouth.
19 photos
new music video , young m.a.

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close