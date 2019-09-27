Herstory: Young M.A Drops ‘No Mercy (Intro)’ Video — Watch It Here

Young M.A has finally dropped her highly-anticipated debut album, Herstory In The Making, and now we have a visual for her single, “No Mercy (Intro).”

The Kofi Black-produced track goes hard with lots of quotable lyrics. “And h*es gon’ be h*es, I ain’t tripping on ’em/N*ggas dying to be me, so I’m living on ’em,” she raps, heating up as she goes. As the project dropped, MA hit Instagram to share her excitement and apologize to fans for the wait.

“HERSTORY THE ALBUM OFFICIALLY OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS!!,” she wrote. “I LOVE YALL SO MUCH! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING 🙏🏼❤️ SORRY FOR WAITING SO LONG! I PROMISE TO NEVER LET YALL DOWN AGAIN! 😈 WE NOT STOPPIN!”

Tune into the clip up top and let us know if you’re feeling M.A’s OFFICIAL return. Plus, cop the album HERE.