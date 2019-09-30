Press Play: ‘Stranger Things’ Renewed For Fourth Season, The ‘Frozen 2’ Tracklist Is Here, And More

We mean, we could’ve guessed it… but it can’t hurt to OFFICIALLY announce that Stranger Things has been renewed for a 4th season. And it looks like we’re in for a trippy adventure, as Netflix reveals the crew won’t be in Hawkins anymore. From Just Jared:

Netflix has also announced that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers have signed an overall deal with the streaming service.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffer Brothers added, “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our relationship with Netflix. Ted Sarandos, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, and Matt Thunell took a huge chance on us and our show — and forever changed our lives. From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about. We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Check out the official Netflix announcement up top and stay tuned for more Stranger Things news.

Elsewhere in TV and Film, Disney also gave fans a special look at Idina Menzel singing one of the upcoming songs in Frozen 2. Plus, a full soundtrack list for the movie has been released. Check it out, courtesy of Billboard:

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)

Press play on the clip above to hear a sneak peek of Idina singing “Into The Unknown” and get your tot’s vocals ready.

Netflix also released a new trailer for The King’s Man, which, ICYMI, is the prequel to the original Kingsman series.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Vulture:

As a prequel to our favorite film series about British gents running around in bespoke suits, a.k.a. Kingsman, this spy flick takes us back a century, where the world’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, lead by Rasputin, are planning to band together to kill millions of people across the world, all because, well, that’s sort of their thing. Our new hero to stop it all is a former army officer played by Ralph Fiennes, who guides a young recruit (Harris Dickinson) to be his backup. “Reputation is what people think of you,” he explains. “Character is what you are.” Though, if you can get a reputation as the guy who saved the planet, that’s pretty great too. The King’s Man, which also stars Gemma Arterton, Dijimon Hounsou and Tom Hollander, will be released on February 14.

Will you be hitting a theater near you to tune in?