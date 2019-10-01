Original Don Dada: These Quintessential Louie Rankin Moments Make Us Smile Every Time

The Hip Hop, Dancehall, and Film communities took a hit yesterday after Louie Rankin was pronounced dead.

The rapper — most famous for his 1992 Grammy award-winning hit “Typewriter” and his big screen roles as gangsters in Shottas and Belly — reportedly died in a car accident in Ontario, Canada, where he resided. Affectionately known as the “Original Don Dada,” Louie was a talented man that supported his peers up until his untimely death. And, he never stopped chasing his own dreams in music and film.

Showing off his drip in the last video he posted to Instagram, Louie wrote “The Original Don DaDa On Set 🎥 Shooting A Major Movie In Toronto with @bizmoihouserecords #jamaica #ReturnOfTheDonDaDa #AlbumDone.” See that here.

Like everyone else we are sad to see the icon go. In honor of the late Jamaican legend, we gathered some moments that are peak Louie Rankin. May he rest in peace.

Rest In Peace to Louie Rankin the Original Don Dada! pic.twitter.com/M7Vh1jD3dt — Brian (@_ValTown_) October 1, 2019

“I run sh*t. I kill for nothing.”

