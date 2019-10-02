Playlist Poppin’: Who Is 21 Savage Talking About On Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered” Remix?

Jhené Aiko had everyone talking when she dropped her song “Triggered” and now she’s back with a remix featuring two of our faves.

Summer Walker and 21 Savage hopped on the emotional track to throw in their thoughts on relationships and love. Not 21 Savage’s typical song choice, he opens up and gets a little freaky too…

“I was triggered when I seen you with that scrub, on God/He can’t handle you, you know you need a thug, on God/They say never wife a woman that you meet inside a club/But I slept with half the club, baby who am I to judge?,” he raps. “I went against the world when they shamed you/I was ready to go to war when it pertained to you/How you leave a real n*gga for a lame dude? I did things with that p*ssy that he can’t do” he continued, in a message that sounds like it MIGHT JUST be for ex-Amber Rose.

ICYMI, 21 famously supported Amber in her ongoing fight against slut-shaming. As we all know, they later broke up and Amber is currently expecting a baby with Def Jam exec Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

