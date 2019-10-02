Feelin’ It? Kelly Clarkson Covers Carrie Underwood Hit “Before He Cheats”

'Cause the next time that he cheats... OHHHH, you know it won't be on ME.

Music
| 10.02.19
Dismiss
ENTERTAINMENT-US-RADIO-DISNEY-MUSIC-AWARDS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to get her own daytime television show. The first episode premiered September 9 and she’s quickly made headlines.

This week, she’s on the tip of music and TV lovers’ tongues after covering Carrie Underwood‘s famous song “Before He Cheats” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show. It’s no surprise she threw some love Carrie’s way, as they both won American Idol back in the early ’00s and remain good friends.

Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub
TLC - T-Boz, Chilli, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez
11 photos

Playlist Poppin’: Who Is 21 Savage Talking About On Jhené Aiko’s “Triggered” Remix?

Now we all know Kelly Clarkson has some PIPES on her, but singing a song like “Before He Cheats” is tough no matter how great a vocalist you are — no wonder it won two Grammys.

You’ll have to tune in to see if Kelly did it justice. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

kelly clarkson , music cover

You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close