Feelin’ It? Kelly Clarkson Covers Carrie Underwood Hit “Before He Cheats”

Kelly Clarkson is the latest star to get her own daytime television show. The first episode premiered September 9 and she’s quickly made headlines.

This week, she’s on the tip of music and TV lovers’ tongues after covering Carrie Underwood‘s famous song “Before He Cheats” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show. It’s no surprise she threw some love Carrie’s way, as they both won American Idol back in the early ’00s and remain good friends.

Now we all know Kelly Clarkson has some PIPES on her, but singing a song like “Before He Cheats” is tough no matter how great a vocalist you are — no wonder it won two Grammys.

You’ll have to tune in to see if Kelly did it justice. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.