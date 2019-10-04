Playlist Poppin’: Gucci Mane Feat. Meg Thee Stallion “Big Booty,” Sabrina Claudio Feat. Zayn Malik “Rumors”

As Gucci mane celebrates his new gig as the face of the Gucci Cruise campaign, the East Atlanta rapper taps hottie Meg Thee Stallion for a new song titled “Big Booty.”

With his Woptober 2 project due October 17, the new track comes just in time. In case you’re wondering “Big Booty” is EXACTLY the *ss-shaking song you imagine it to be. Gucci shows love to all the thicc ladies, as Meg drops bars about men being obsessed with her body.

Check it out up top and let us know if you’re feeling the collaboration.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik and Sabrina Claudio got together for a joint effort of their own. Their song “Rumors” appears on Claudio’s new album Truth Is, which dropped today, October 4.

“I don’t believe collaborators get the credit they often deserve,” Sabrina said, according to Just Jared. “In my case, they impacted me, played an enormous role in this album, affected my growth, removed my fears, and are the inspirations behind the stories shared on Truth Is.”

Listen to their sultry collaboration just above and cop Sabrina’s project HERE.