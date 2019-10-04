Damon Wayans Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook To Star In Netflix Flick ‘Love, Guaranteed’

Damon Wayans Jr. is all set to star in a new Netflix film alongside She’s All That actress Rachael Leigh Cook, the streaming service announced. Though there aren’t many details yet, it sounds like it’s going to be a super cute and romantic movie.

FIRST LOOK: Christina Milian & Adam Demos Sar In New Netflix RomCom Falling Inn Love

“Earnest, hard-working lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) has taken one too many pro bono cases,” a synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads. “To save her small law firm, Susan begrudgingly takes a high-paying, high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees users will find love. But Susan and Nick soon find themselves in the middle of a media storm, and as the case heats up, so do their feelings for each other — which could jeopardize everything.”

It turns out Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who both worked on Falling Inn Love starring Christina Milian and Adam Demos, cowrote Love, Guaranteed. Cook serves as one of four producers, alongside Dan Spilo, Margret Huddleston, and Stephanie Slack. Mark Steven Johnson is directing. Stay tuned!